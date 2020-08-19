As the start to the high school sports year rolls on, two volleyball state winners faced off, and the perennial champion left victorious.
Seven–time AAA state champion Brentwood (1-0) handed Nolensville (2-1), the 2019 AA state champion, its first loss of the season in three sets (25-17, 25-16, 25-12) on Wednesday night at Brentwood High School.
“This is a game I want to play every year,” said Nolensville head coach Brett Young. “They (Brentwood) are the best team in the state and have been for a very long time. They expose you a little bit. If you have some weaknesses or something you need to do better at, it is going to show up when you play them.”
“We are excited that we get to have competition that is in our district,” said 2019 Tennessee Gatorade Tennessee volleyball player of the year senior Shaye Eggleston. “Knowing that they (Nolensville) were going to be great was definitely beneficial for us and really allowed us to get up for this game.”
Brentwood started strong, taking the first set 25-17, thanks to the powerful trio of Eggleston, senior Mary Oldham and junior Zoe Oldham.
Nolensville showed early life in the second set, taking a 6-2 lead with help from senior Charley Fulton and sophomore Maggie Rickert.
“We are blessed to have really good pin players,” said Coach Young. “Charley is one of our leaders on the team. Maggie had a really big role for us last year as a freshman. She (Rickert) has had a good start to the season, and we depend on her a good bit (as a team).”
However, Brentwood rallied and took advantage of turnovers to seize the second frame 25-16.
The Lady Bruins closed it out in the third set with a 25-12 victory with set passes by sophomore Dylan Sulcer and kills by Eggleston, Mary Oldham, and Zoe Oldham.
“Dylan Sulcer came in and set a beautiful match,” said Brentwood head coach Barbara Campbell. “I was not concerned, but that was a position that we needed to replace (due to the 2019 graduation of standout Piper Drazek). Zoe (Oldham) had to move from the middle to the outside to replace (2019 senior) Rylie Kael and had an awesome match.
"The success of those two players helped me give other players opportunities in other places. Shaye was a beast tonight and was definitely ready to play. I could tell she (Eggleston) was raring to get out of the gates.”
Nolensville will take on Spring Hill at home on Thursday night.
“We need to put this one behind us and focus on Spring Hill,” said Coach Young. “We want to get 2-0 in the district and try to get a good feeling going into the weekend."
Brentwood will face Siegel at home on Thursday.
“Siegel is always a good game,” said Eggleston. “Hopefully, we keep our good chemistry and just keep rolling into what we did tonight into tomorrow.”
“This is a rivalry and we are looking forward for them to be here,” said Coach Campbell. “Some of my kids play club ball with some of theirs. We are starting out with two tough teams in Siegel and Nolensville, and it will be a great test for us.”
