Brentwood and Ravenwood volleyball squared off to once again renew their 'Battle of the Woods' rivalry Tuesday night at Brentwood, with the Lady Bruins taking this first edition in a 3-0 sweep.
The Bruins managed to get off to a very hot start early on by taking the first set, 25-14.
“I thought that we came out really strong.” Brentwood coach Barbara Campbell said. “Then the momentum left.”
That couldn’t have more true for the second and third sets as the Lady Bruins couldn’t find the same consistency they're used to having.
In the both sets Brentwood had to fight back at the end of each game to win them from behind.
The Bruins won game two 25-17 after a slow start, but made a spirited effort in the third set after a Lady Raptor rally.
Ravenwood fought back with everything that they had and jumped out to 19-12 lead in the third as the Lady Raptors took control of the momentum.
Unfortunately for Ravenwood, the team couldn’t finish the job and ended up losing the final game 27-25 in a back and forth affair with Brentwood.
Brentwood had eight total aces as a team, 42 kills and 46 digs. Senior standout Shaye Eggleston lead her team in kills with 26.
“I was really proud of my girls in the third game.” said Campbell. “We were just trying to keep the ball off the floor and develop our offensive game. We just took a break and weren’t going as aggressively and working our offense like we can.”
With this win Brentwood moves to 3-0 and 2-0 in the district. The Bruins will be playing Centennial away from home on Wednesday.
Ravenwood will be playing Centennial a day after the Bruins on Thursday on the road.
Campbell said she hopes her Lady Bruins can keep the energy where it needs to be going ahead.
“I want to see them to be able to keep their intensity level up.” said Campbell. “I think we started the game high intensity and really playing great volleyball and then we let up. I want us to work on maintaining our intensity and finishing it at a high level.”
