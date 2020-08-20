The City of Brentwood reported a perfect sanitary survey score of the city's water system after an onsite review by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Division of Water Resources.
According to a release, the sanitary survey is an on-site review of a public water system to assess its capability to supply safe drinking water to residents.
The city said that the process included documentation of a water system's capabilities, operations, sources, equipment, distribution network, monitoring, reporting and data verification, pump facilities, controls and overall management, as well as a review of records, leak repair, training and certification and conducting real-time water sampling.
The city said that their average score over the last five surveys is 99%. The city last earned a 100% in 2012. According to the city, since Brentwood’s last survey in 2018, inspectors noted that the distribution system has increased to serve 30,340 people.
"The unannounced on-site audit is an important component of the Safe Drinking Water Act Public Water System Supervision Program and occurs at least every two years," the news release reads, adding that one TDEC employee spent two days on the inspection in accordance with the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Sanitary Survey Manual.
“I want to recognized Director Chris Milton, Assistant Director Drew Muirhead, and all of the water team members for achieving a perfect score of 100%. While we have traditionally scored well on these surveys, a perfect score is certainly something to be extra proud of,” City Manager Kirk Bednar said in the news release.
"A perfect score is outstanding and a testimony to our employees serving with excellence," Mayor Rhea Little said.
Commissioner Nelson Andrews called the score a "great reflection of the skill and professionalism of our team at The City of Brentwood.”
More information about Brentwood's water services is available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.