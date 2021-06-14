The City of Brentwood welcomed its three newest firefighters who were sworn in during Monday night's Brentwood City Commission meeting.
Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little issued the oath of office to BFR firefighters Colin Ashworth, Ryan Sealey and Brian Phillips.
BFR Fire Chief Brian Goss introduced all three firefighters, detailing that Firefighter Ashworth joined BFR orientation in May and graduated from the fire academy on April 30.
Ashworth earned an associates degree from Orange Coast College in California and a bachelor's degree and graduate certificate from the University of Hawaii at Mānoa, where he also played played NCAA Division I Baseball, and is also a certified EMT.
Firefighter Sealey also hails from California, and served as a combat medic for seven and a half years in the United States Army. He's also a certified EMT and graduated the fire academy in April where he served in a leadership role of his graduating class.
Firefighter Phillips previously served as a firefighter for three years in Lexington, Ky., is a certified EMT, and also previously served as the Assistant Baseball Coach at McCutcheon High School in Lafayette, Ind. He earned a bachelor's degree from Purdue University Northwest.
