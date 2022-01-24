A Brentwood woman was killed in a head-on collision in Nashville this past Wednesday morning.
According to a Metro Nashville Police Department news release, the woman, identified as 69-year-old Karen Wilt Free, was driving a Nissan Sentra when her vehicle crossed the center lane on Whites Creek Pike near Sycamore Road around 10:45 a.m. and struck a Jeep Cherokee head-on.
Police are unsure why her car crossed the lane, but they said that Free was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, while the driver of the Jeep, a 21-year-old woman, was uninjured.
No evidence of drugs or alcohol impairment was found at the scene.
MNPD announced the fatality on the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 19, but Free's identity was not released until Monday, Jan. 24, following an investigation by the Medical Examiner.
