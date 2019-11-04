SUBMITTED TO WILLIAMSON HOME PAGE
Registrations are now open for the Brentwood Youth Wrestling Club, ages (K-8).
Register online now at the club's website or in person next Sunday, Nov. 10, at 4:00 p.m. at the BHS wrestling room, with practice to follow.
$200 Registration Fee: Wrestlers will receive a BWC Singlet and Warm-up Top.
The practice schedule for Club is Sunday 4:30 - 6:00 pm and Mondays & Wednesdays 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
There are regional area weekend tournaments to choose from, and the season ends with the AAU State Tournament usually in March.
