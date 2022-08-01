The annual Brentwood Battle of the Badges Blood Drive returns next month and will honor Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) Deputy Chandler Rowe who was shot in the line of duty in February.
The blood drive will take place at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library in Meeting Room A from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18.
"This year’s Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will be in his honor as he represents all the patients that require donor blood whether it be from disease, accidents, violent attacks, etc.," a WCSO news release reads.
As previously reported, Rowe was shot in the shoulder while attempting an early-morning traffic stop. He was wounded and later returned to duty following surgery.
Following the shooting, Rowe and his family saw an outpouring of community support and he was also honored at the Franklin Rodeo in May.
Click here to schedule an appointment online using the sponsor code Brentwoodbattleofthebadges to help save someone else's life with a blood donation.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.