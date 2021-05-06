The City of Brentwood and the Brentwood Tree Board are hosting Brentwood's Best Ash contest, which could earn one lucky participant up to $1,500.
The contest has two parts — a photography contest where participants are tasked with photographing ash trees, with submissions to be judged on artistic expression, originality, creativity and demonstration of the theme, Brentwood’s Best Ash.
The location of the tree must be given with any submitted image.
The second category is a mapping of ash trees throughout the city, which challenges participants to log the location of as many ash trees as possible, with winners determined by the total number of unique locations submitted per entrant.
City Commissioner and Tree Board Member Nelson Andrews said, “this contest and the data collected is important to the City of Brentwood, and the educational benefit of participating, not to even mention the prize money, is fantastic," Brentwood City Commissioner and Tree Board Member Nelson Andrews said in a news release.
For both categories, the tree must be an ash species tree and located within the Brentwood city limits.
The contests are designed to help educate the community about the invasive Emerald Ash Borer. In addition to the prize money, T-shirts are randomly given away each week.
“We need your help to spread the word about the contest but more importantly the devastation caused by the Emerald Ash Borer," Brentwood Tree Board Member and contest manager Brian Evans said. "We encourage you to look around the community and your property for ash trees, which would be helpful information for the City of Brentwood to know for the future.”
The contest is open to anyone who lives, works or attends school in Brentwood, with the exception of city employees, and the deadline to enter the contest is midnight on June 15.
Contest winners will be announced at the city's July 4 Celebration at Crockett Park.
According to the news release, all photographs submitted become the property of the City of Brentwood and, as such, may be published elsewhere without the express written consent of the entrant.
A complete list of contest rules and more information on how to submit to the contest can be found here.
