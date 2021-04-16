Brentwood’s Boiling Spring Academy will resume in-person open house hours this Sunday, April 18, and will continue every third Sunday of the month through October.
The open house tours of the restored 1832 one-room schoolhouse in Primm Historic Park from 2–4 p.m.
Earlier this year, the city launched a virtual tour of the historic site.
“It really is a neat opportunity for a child to sit in a classroom, built in 1832, with no distractions and learn like children did back so many years ago. They just don’t get this experience in many places today” Brentwood Historic Commission member and community volunteer Carole Crigger said in a news release.
According to that news release, those who decide to visit Boiling Spring Academy in person will be asked to follow COVID safety protocols including wearing masks and adhering to social distancing guidelines.
The building's windows will also remain open at all times to help with ventilation, and guides will be available to tell the history of the schoolhouse and answer any questions.
More information about Boiling Spring Academy can be found here.
