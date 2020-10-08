The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., announced the appointment of Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar as one of their newest commissioners.
Along with Bednar's appointment were the appointments of Shelby County, Alabama, Sheriff John Samaniego and Director of the Alexandria, Virginia, Department of Emergency Communications Renee Gordon who will also serve as commissioners within CALEA.
According to a city news release, CALEA was created in 1979 as a credentialing authority through the joint efforts of law enforcement's major executive associations including the International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, National Sheriffs' Association and the Police Executive Research Forum.
CALEA’s accreditation programs aims to improve the delivery of public safety services primarily by maintaining a body of standards developed by public safety practitioners, covering a wide range of up- to-date public safety initiatives, establishing and administering an accreditation process and recognizing professional excellence.
“In Brentwood I have seen firsthand the benefit of accreditation for public safety agencies," Bednar said in the news release. "It is an honor to be asked to serve on the CALEA Commission, and I look forward to assisting in the development and application of standards to address the changing needs and expectations of law enforcement agencies across the United States and internationally.”
The Brentwood Police Department has been CALEA accredited since 1989, and BPD Chief Jeff Hughes has been involved with the CALEA for 20 years.
"There are only 21 sitting CALEA Commissioners at any one time, so being selected to serve as one of the twenty-one for this program that serves the USA, Canada, Mexico and beyond speaks for itself,” Hughes said.
Brentwood City Commissioners also expressed their support of Bednar and his appointment in the news release.
“I have always been proud of the things Kirk does for Brentwood and the way he works with staff, commissioners and the residents," Commissioner Regina Smithson said. "I also know extra positions like this will take more of his time, but we thank him for continuing to represent Brentwood so professionally.”
"What a well-deserved honor and our City is so successful in large part due to the excellent leadership at the top," Commissioner Susannah Macmillan added.
Bednar has held his current position in Brentwood since 2013 after serving the city as the Assistant City Manager.
He also has professional experience as a municipal management consultant with the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service.
Bednar holds a Master of Public Affairs from Indiana University and is a graduate of Augustana College, where he attained a Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration.
