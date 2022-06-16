Brentwood's first inclusive playground is on schedule and could open as early as August.
As previously reported, The Miles Together Playground will be named for 12-year-old Brentwood resident Miles Peck, and will be located in Granny White Park.
"All of the kind of site work is complete...the sidewalks, the fence, the perimeter," Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar said during Monday night's City Commission meeting, adding that playground equipment is about to be installed.
"We're still probably in the neighborhood of six weeks out for the completion of that, so we are tentatively targeting an early August type of opening event."
The 22,000-square-foot inclusive playground will include 18,5000 square feet of 3.5” thick Vitriturf surface for safety and approximately 3,550 square feet of synthetic grass, with the two surfaces denoting an area of more traditional play and an area more sustainable for those with sensory considerations.
"We're really excited to see that come to fruition," Bednar added.
An exact opening date has not yet been announced.
