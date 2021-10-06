Brentwood’s first inclusive playground is inching closer to becoming a reality with the official name revealed one month before the city breaks ground on the playground, following a $350,000 donation towards the project.
That name,The Miles Together Playground, will be made in honor of Miles Peck, a 12-year-old Brentwood boy with down syndrome whose name will now be synonymous with inclusive fun for everyone.
The future park’s name was announced on Sept. 24 when the $350,000 check was presented to the Brentwood Rotary Club Charitable Foundation by the Miles for Miles Foundation. It's a Brentwood-based non-profit which, according to their website, “supports local non profits who enhance the lives of others with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”
In June 2020, the Brentwood City Commission unanimously approved a resolution to enter into a fundraising agreement with the Rotary Club of Brentwood’s charitable foundation for the addition to Granny White Park.
The Rotary Club of Brentwood President Betsy Crossley said in a phone call that there are currently around 60 sponsors who have donated and supported the project, and the group is continuing to fundraise.
“Miles helped pick out some of the equipment, he’s been involved in the process a little bit, and we just can’t wait for the groundbreaking in November,” Crossley said.
Kara Peck, one of the founders of the Miles For Miles Foundation, and the mother of Miles Peck, said in a phone call that the addition of an inclusive playground in Brentwood is “life-changing” for families with children with special needs, especially since the park will allow children of all abilities to play together.
“His life has given so much, so in addition to all of the ways that Miles has given, for his name to carry forth in a playground that I know is going to touch the lives of so many people -- I don’t even know if I have the words -- It makes my heart very full,” Peck said.
“I hope that these dollars are a representation of so many other people and families who need this, and they deserve it."
“I want to thank the Peck family,” Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little said in an email. “They gave a very generous $350,000 donation and that is what I call big league! That is a big donation. It is really special and I look forward to the community getting to use the playground. My father was paralyzed on the right side of his body for the final 17 years of his life and I learned during that time how many challenges there are for those with disabilities. He was an overcomer and so are those like Miles Peck and others who will benefit from using and enjoying Brentwood’s first inclusive playground.”
More information about the inclusive playground, including how to support the project can be found here.
