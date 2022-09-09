Brentwood's first inclusive playground will have a grand opening ceremony on Sept. 24.
The Miles Together Playground is named after 12-year-old Brentwood resident Miles Peck, and is located in Granny White Park.
The grand opening event is open to the public and will take place at 9 a.m.
As previously reported, the 22,000-square-foot inclusive playground will include 18,5000 square feet of 3.5” thick Vitriturf surface for safety and approximately 3,550 square feet of synthetic grass, with the two surfaces denoting an area of more traditional play and an area more sustainable for those with sensory considerations.
"Funding for this project is a community effort thanks to donations from the Rotary Clubs of Brentwood, the Miles for Miles Foundation, the City of Brentwood 50th Anniversary Committee, the City of Brentwood, and the many generous business and community donors," the city said in a news release.
Granny White Park is located at 610 Granny White Pike in Brentwood.
