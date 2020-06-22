Brentwood-based GBT Realty has landed a major permit related to its mixed-use tower ONE22ONE, now under construction on downtown's western edge.
Valued at $35.5 million, the permit will allow for the construction of the 24-story tower’s structural frame.
This comes after GBT announced Wednesday that FirstBank will serve as the anchor office tenant for the building (read here).
Designed by Nashville-based Gresham Smith and to be located at 1221 Broadway, the high-rise’s construction (pictured) is fully funded by Mack Real Estate Credit Group and Koch Real Estate Investments, the latter of which is GBT Realty’s limited partner.
ONE22ONE, which will sit on a 0.77-acre site, will offer 365,000 square feet of primarily office space, with approximately 15,000 square feet of ground- and second-floor retail.
Brasfield & Gorrie is serving as the general contractor. GBT Realty brokers marketing the retail space include Alex Samuels and Alan Lloyd.
CBRE brokers marketing the office space include Frank Thomasson, Taylor Hillenmeyer, Janelle Gallagher and Byran Fort.
