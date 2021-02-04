The Brentwood Historic Commission will hold the 11th annual History Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 25, this time with a virtual event.
The fast-paced Jeopardy-style game pits teams of Williamson County Schools students against each other in a friendly competition testing their knowledge of American history. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three schools.
The competition will kick off at 7 p.m. at Brentwood City Hall, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic this year's competition will limit in-person attendance to the competitors and judges who will be required to wear masks and remain socially distanced.
The competition will be able to be viewed live on the Brentwood Historic Commission's Facebook page, and community members are encouraged to tune in and cheer their team to victory from the comfort of their own homes.
Last year Nolensville High School took first place and earned $750 for the school's social studies department and a coveted place on the History Bowl trophy.
