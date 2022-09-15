The Brentwood Historic Commission and Southern Innovative Paranormal will host two nights of paranormal investigations at Ravenswood Mansion on October 25 and 26 with the return of Murmurs at the Mansion.
The two-and-a-half hour mansion tour will see attendees learn about history with the help of tales from the past and first-hand encounters from paranormal investigators, all in the glow of lanterns in the historic 1825 mansion.
According to a news release, tickets will be sold for two sessions each night, from 6-8:30 p.m. and from 9-11:30 p.m. Space is limited, and tickets will sell quickly.
Tickets are $50 per person, and the proceeds will benefit the Brentwood Historic Commission.
"This is a fun way to learn about the history and those who were a part of Ravenswood Mansion long ago," Brentwood Historic Commission Vice-Chairman Ashley McAnulty said. "We encourage you to come support this fun and educational Halloween event.”
The rain-or-shine event will see attendees (who must be 14-years-old or older) meet on the front porch 10 minutes before their scheduled time to explore the home.
The city encourages them to wear "comfortable shoes and appropriate clothing," and they are encouraged to bring their own "investigative equipment" such as a small flashlight.
Ravenswood is located inside Marcella Vivrette Smith Park at 1825 Wilson Pike in Brentwood. More information about Murmurs at the Mansion can be found here.
