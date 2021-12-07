In February, the Brentwood community mourned the loss of beloved community member Jim Burgin, who was known to many as the 'Conductor.'
For nearly two decades, Jim Burgin read The Polar Express to children during the city's Christmas celebration.
This year his son, Steve Burgin, donned the iconic hat and mustache, keeping the tradition alive with "the first gift of Christmas."
On Monday evening Steve Burgin, dressed in a dark suit and wearing his father's conductor's hat and a paste-on mustache, and carrying a bag with the beloved children's book inside, entered a room of the Brentwood Library that was packed with children and parents in pajamas and coats awaiting his arrival.
Burgin welcomed the children and invited them along on a journey to the North Pole, reading aloud the book that his father read for 17 years, captivating them with every word.
"We were going through stuff and he had the bag that had the hat and the mustache and bell, and I tried the hat on and it fit, which was cool," Burgin told the Home Page prior to the event. "My goal this first time out is that if their are kids or families that have done this before, I don't want them to notice a difference. I want them to feel like this is the Conductor and it just continues."
Burgin's father worked in the paper industry for many years in addition to working and volunteering at the library, where he was able to share his love of reading and books with children and other library patrons, and that the holiday tradition became equally important to the Burgin family, many of whom attended the readings throughout the years.
"When dad passed it just broke our hearts to think about that ending, so I just went in and talked to the folks at the library and I offered [to step in the role] and they were nice enough to take me up on it," Burgin told the Home Page prior to the event. "I feel very fortunate that they are willing to give me this chance to continue his legacy. It means a lot to us, and I hope it means something special to the community."
Burgin's family moved to Brentwood when he was in high school and they began attending Brentwood United Methodist Church, where his mother worked and where his father first began reading the book to children before the tradition was established at the library.
"Moving as a junior in high school can be tough, but we started going to Brentwood United Methodist Church and the youth group and the choir there immediately became such a big part of my life, so Brentwood's definitely home."
"We teased him that he was a rockstar to the 3-year-olds," Burgin said, lovingly.
Burgin's family has blossomed since then, with four adult children of his own. Last year, he retired from Coca-Cola after 30 years and now works with a restaurant technology company.
In between work, he's spent his time reading The Polar Express aloud on repeat and watched recordings of his father at past readings, in preparation for a tribute through service.
"I hope he'd be excited to know that this is a legacy that he left, that it meant something to the community," Burgin said. "There's been an incredible outpouring of people talking about how it got them emotional and how much it meant to them, and that's the stuff that means a lot."
"It was really special to have a lot of support and I think it was a real testament to my dad too," Burgin said after the event. "This was about the kids, but also to honor him and what he started with this."
