The game had reached a point where Amelia Osgood had seen enough.
Steals on back-to-back possessions by the senior guard left Brentwood with the ball and trailing Summit by one point with 2:45 to play. Then came a rare demand from the Princeton-bound baller coming out of a timeout.
“I just asked, ‘Hey, can I have the ball? Can I win this?’” Osgood told Home Page. “I just knew that when it comes to tight games like this, I do what I can to win.”
Brentwood would do just that, with Osgood scoring the final seven points among a game-high 18 as the Lady Bruins claiming a 44-41 win over the Summit Lady Spartans in Wednesday's pivotal matchup between 11-AAA powerhouses.
“This was one of Amelia’s most complete games,” Brentwood head coach Myles Thrash told Home Page. “The way we had to battle adversity and come back… she did a great job of leading her team. I thought it was a balanced effort by everyone tonight, they all responded when we needed them to.”
Junior transfer Sydney Ryan added nine points for the Lady Bruins. Senior post Sophie Roston had six points, four rebounds and three blocks, while junior Kaitlyn Lorenzi had a team-high eight rebounds and a steal late in the game to help preserve the win.
Delaney Noe and Bergen Allee had 14 points each to lead the Lady Spartans, who led after the end of each of the first three quarters. Summit jumped out to a strong start, limiting the looks to the basket for Osgood and Ryan. Senior post Ellie Colson (7 points) was a formidable presence on both ends of the floor, while Noe maintained a game pace foreign to the Lady Bruins.
“We weren’t comfortable,” admitted Thrash. “They did a good job of controlling the tempo. They controlled the pace, we had to find a way to speed it up.”
The cause was aided by an 8-1 run by Brentwood bridging the end of the first quarter into the early portions of the second quarter to pull ahead 14-13. Summit rattled off a 5-1 run before a 3-pointer by BHS senior guard Chloe Wampler (3 points, 4 rebounds) tied the game at 18-18. Allee drained a three to put Summit back ahead, only for the Lady Bruins to respond. Allee scooped up a loose ball to find the basket, pushing the Spartans ahead 23-21 at the half.
Ryan and Cydney Wright traded baskets to open the third quarter, before another by Ryan tied the game at 25-25. Allee would enable Summit to immediately reclaim the lead, hitting a trio of three-pointers on the quarter in having an answer every time Brentwood threatened to rally. The streak-shooting junior played a pivotal role in providing the Spartans with a three point lead heading into the final eight minutes.
That’s when it was time for Osgood to take over the game.
“The fourth quarter was really big for us,” noted the senior. “We played some tight defense and came up with some big plays.”
A 3-pointer by Noe marked the only Lady Spartan points in the final eight minutes. Meanwhile, Brentwood was firing on all cylinders.
Roston opened the quarter with a basket down low on a dish from Osgood. Noe responded with her aforementioned triple before Osgood took over on both ends of the floor. A steal by the Brentwood floor general turned into a three-point play, pulling Brentwood within one.
Another steal by Osgood—who had seven in total on the night—then led to that moment.
“Amelia came over and told the girls she wanted everyone to be aggressive,” recalls Thrash. “She wanted to take over the game and she responded well.”
Brentwood ran an inbound play for Osgood, who dropped a bucket to give the Lady Bruins their first lead since midway through the fourth quarter. Roston pulled down a big rebound to put the ball back in the hands of Osgood, who hit both ends of a one-and-one after being fouled in an effort to provide Summit with at least one more possession.
It went for naught, as Lorenzi picked off an entry pass as time wound down to provide Brentwood with a revenge-fueled win after suffering a 19-point home loss to Summit just 18 days ago.
“It was very important for us to get this win,” notes Thrash. “You always want to avenge a loss. But more importantly, this puts us in position where we can win the regular season championship and head into the playoffs looking strong and hopefully going far again.”
Brentwood improves to 12-2 in district play, with games remaining versus Centennial and Independence in looking to secure its second straight regular season championship.
Summit falls to 9-3 in district games, remaining at home for its final regular season game this Friday versus second-place Page (12-3). Regardless of how the game plays out, Brentwood—who swept Page this season—will need just one more win to secure the number-one seed in the district tournament.
Brentwood advanced all the way to the state tournament one year ago, suffering a heartbreaking loss in the quarterfinal round. They also lost the massive two-way efforts of Delaney and Emily Trushel to graduation last spring, though have found new ways to win this season.
“There’s no replacing two straight up, those are some big gaps to fill,” notes Thrash. “But I feel we did a good job with the rest of our upperclassmen. We trust them to make plays and they have.
“Sydney Ryan was a great, great pickup and of course Amelia is a generational talent. I’m just glad to have that talent on this team.”
