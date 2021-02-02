Brentwood's historic Owen-Primm House has been saved from the threat of demolition.
The effort was spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, who worked to find a buyer who would value the history and significance of the property.
According to a Heritage Foundation news release, the home is now under contract with an unidentified buyer who has committed to saving the house and the five acres of the property including the barn.
As previously reported, the antebellum two-story wood structure was designed and constructed in the Greek Revival style in 1845 around the original log cabin structure that dates back to 1806, was set for demolition which sparked a community effort to save the property.
“We’ve been monitoring the situation and talking with the developer for weeks. Over this past weekend, the developer and the Heritage Foundation Board of Directors agreed to a 60-day option for the Foundation to purchase the property or find a buyer who would preserve it. Today the developer moved forward in an agreement with buyers who intend to restore and save the home, barn and land,” Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Watson Beasley said in the news release. “Core to our countywide mission, this is a perfect example of how developers and the Heritage Foundation work together for the betterment of the community.”
The home was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988, and was last occupied in 2011.
The exact future of the home and property, including a timeline for preserving or restoring any damage to the building is unknown at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.