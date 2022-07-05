Thousands made their way to Crockett Park Monday evening to celebrate the Fourth at Brentwood’s Red, White and Boom Independence Day celebration.
Kids, teens and adults lined up to get a treat from one of the many food trucks and made their way to the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater lawn to watch The Smoking Section Band perform at sunset.
Last year was the first year that The Smoking Section Band took to the amphitheater stage instead of The Kadillacs, who played at Brentwood’s Fourth of July celebration for more than 30 years. Attendees listened and sang along to a number of popular jams and throwbacks throughout the night.
After the final song was played, the fireworks began and lit up the night sky. By 10 p.m., the celebration wrapped up and families and friends made their way out of the park.
