Brentwood's Red, White and Boom Independence Day celebration will take place in Crockett Park on Monday, July 4 with music, food trucks and plenty of fireworks.
The free community celebration will kick off at 7 p.m. and conclude at 10 p.m.
Food trucks will open at 6 p.m. including local vendors, Zanders Woodfired Pizza, Hoss Loaded Burgers, We Soul Roll (The Love Bus), Chick'n Cones, Nashville Chicken and Waffles, Smokin Butz, Roadhouse Grille, Nash Kebab, Grandmas Kitchen "La Patisia", The Rolling Recipe, Bradley's Curbside Creamery, Rolled 4 Ever, Blue Monkey Shaved Ice and TN Cobbler Co.
The Smoking Section Band will perform at 7 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. with another post-fireworks show performance to follow.
More information about the event can be found here.
