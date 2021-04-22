Update (9 p.m. 04/22): The shred event has been postponed due to inclement weather that is expected on Saturday. The event does not have a new date at this time.
Original story:
The City of Brentwood will host a shred day on Saturday where residents can drop off documents to be shredded and disposed at no cost.
According to a city social media post, the event is sponsored by Ben Kinney Real Estate Team, and residents can drop off documents from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., or until the truck is full at the Brentwood Library.
This first-come, first-serve event will be weather-dependent and residents can sign up to receive alerts in case any change is made to the event here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.
