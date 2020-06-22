Though spring sports did not happen this year due to COVID-19, some independent competitions are still happening with local athletes.
Brentwood High School graduate Skylar Coffey, who will partake in track and field at the University of Tennessee starting this fall, had a strong performance in the recent Tennessee Throws Classic at Brentwood Academy Saturday.
Coffey had a career-best 201-00 throw in the boys discus competition, good for an unofficial state record for preps. It's nearly a 13-foot improvement from his 2019 state gold performance at Spring Fling. The throw is the second-best in the nation during the pandemic-altered season of preps track and field, per a release.
It was also nearly 50 feet better than the competition, with local athletes from Father Ryan (Brock Carlson, 156-0, Drake Carlson, 147-2), Brentwood Academy (Eli Sutton, 154-11, Noah Josey, 144-8), Brentwood (Jett Kinder on behalf of Kindersport Elite Athletics, 144-9) and FRA (Joe Croker, 102-10) participating in the discus competition.
Coffey also won the shot put with a 62-9.00 throw, about five feet off the state record. Father Ryan's Brock Carlson (53-4.00), BA's Sutton (50-3.00), Brentwood's Kinder (48.8-00), Father Ryan's Drake Carlson (48.3-00), FRA's Josiah Jackson (46-0.00) and BA's Josey (42-1.00) all finding spots in the top 10.
In the girls competitions, BA's Mensi Stiff placed second in the discus (138-2) and third in the shot put (34-10), while Father Ryan's Andi Miller placed fourth in both competitions (33-7.50 shot put, 103-8 discus).
See the full results at MileSprint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.