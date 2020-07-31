Brentwood High School student and football player Thomas Day will be having a busy August.
Outside of his obligations in the classroom and on the gridiron, he will be continuing on with his quest to make it as a winning musician on NBC's hit reality competition series, "America's Got Talent."
Day was one of the talents who made it through the Judge Cuts round and will compete in the show's live rounds starting on Aug. 11 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
"The decision we've made is, you will be joining us on the live shows," judge Simon Cowell told Day during Tuesday's broadcast, who immediately jumped out of his chair and exclaimed a proud "Yes!"
"Let's go!," Day exclaimed as he clapped for the judge's decision.
The 17-year-old rising senior won over three of the judges, Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, during the auditioning rounds in June with his rendition of "Break My Heart Again" by Finneas.
"I think it was a really, really good first audition," Cowell told Day back in June before voting for him. "Judging by the reaction in the room, I think the same thing will be people watching at home, they're going to want you to do well in this competition, Thomas."
Day is the main kicker for the Brentwood Bruins football team and a nationally-ranked talent at the position for preps. Chris Sailer Kicking has him as the 37th-best kicker in the Class of 2021.
