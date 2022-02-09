District 12 candidate Brian Clifford presently leads the County Commission field early in fundraising, eying Republican incumbent Steve Smith's seat.
All 12 districts of Williamson County are up for grabs this summer and so far have seen 44 candidates as of Wednesday, Feb. 9; 39 of whom are Republicans, the other five Democrats. Running for the 12th district, Clifford has raised just shy of $12,700 thus far with the largest disclosed contribution coming from a loan Clifford secured for $6,000.
As for the most recently completed reporting period, his campaign has received three other four-figure donations, and Drew Lonergan, Clifford’s campaign manager, also made an in-kind contribution of $340.49.
Additionally, Karl Klug — former Tennessee Titan and current Page High School Assistant Football Coach — serves as his campaign treasurer.
“We have a really encouraging and positive campaign, and the support so far has been just amazing,” Clifford said. “Families in Williamson County are passionate about their local government, and they are willing to support quality candidates to represent their values."
A Republican candidate, Clifford aims to platform on education, infrastructure and public safety. While Districts Four, Six and Nine are all no-contest districts, District 12 currently fields five candidates including Clifford and Smith, plus John Dillon and Jennifer Swaim. As the last of his opponents, Erin Crawford, is a Democrat, he will have to win the primary election in May first. Clifford says he’s prepared for that.
“Our ultimate goal is to bring family and conservative values to the decisions at the County Commission,” Clifford said.
Crawford stands as the lone Democrat in the race for District 12, running in defense of progressive values she told Home Page she has never seen represented when voting in past local elections.
A distant second by funds raised currently is District 4 Commissioner Gregg Lawrence with just under $5,400. He debuted in county races almost eight years ago and remains uncontested for his seat to date.
