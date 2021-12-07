The city of Brentwood held its annual Brighten Brentwood event on Monday evening, which included the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.
The event drew more than a hundred community members to celebrate the holiday season and included musical performances by the Brentwood Academy Singers and remarks by city officials.
Hot cocoa was also provided to the crowd by the Friends of the Brentwood Library and the event featured the return of readings of Chris Van Allsburg's holiday classic The Polar Express.
This year’s readings featured a new conductor, portrayed by Brentwood resident Steve Burgin, the son of James “Jim” Burgin, who died in February after portraying The Conductor for 17 years for the city's annual holiday celebration.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, Santa came to the library along with Magician Scott Hurnston, and the city will continue their holiday celebrations with the annual Brentwood's Luminaries which will light up the city on Saturday, Dec. 11, from dusk until 9 p.m.
The city encourages residents to use non-flammable options such as glow sticks or electronic candles to celebrate, and they have set an inclement weather date for the following night.
The city sets the date, but each Homeowner Association plans the details. Each neighborhood, usually through its Homeowners Association, makes the final decision on luminary postponement.
Brentwood's Historic Ravenswood Mansion will also be illuminated for the holiday season beginning Monday, Dec. 6, offering the perfect backdrop for outdoor photos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.