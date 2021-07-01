Bowling enthusiasts are welcome to start registering for BrightStone’s 13th annual Bowlability fundraising event at Franklin Family Entertainment Center Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 2-3.
Known for fellowship and fun, Bowlability "strikes" at the heart of those who like to combine supporting a good cause with a good time, according to a press release from BrightStone. Participants are encouraged to raise a minimum of $100, then gather to celebrate with a spirited bowling session. This year's total event fundraising goal is $100,000 — the biggest goal of this event's 13-year history.
With support from the event’s presenting sponsor, ALDI, 100 percent of every penny raised will directly benefit men and women with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Middle Tennessee.
"Bowlability is one of the most rewarding and fun evenings you can have with friends and colleagues in support of a very special mission," said Terry Bridges, a former BrightStone board member and team captain of HCA team at past Bowlability events.
Teams, individual bowlers and sponsors can click here to register for the event. There are two registration options offered: the SPARE option and the STRIKE option. The SPARE registration option costs $25 per bowler, which includes two games and shoes. The STRIKE registration option costs $125 per bowler, which includes two games, shoes and a special Bowlability T-shirt that serves as a donation milestone for the additional $100 donation.
Bowlers who raise at least $100 after a $25 registration will receive the donation milestone Bowlability T-shirt at the event. Bowlers can register as individuals, or collectively as a team of six.
Despite the event being entirely virtual in 2020, it still raised close to $50,000. In 2019, the last year that the event took place in-person, BrightStone set its all-time Bowlability fundraising record of $87,800. The $100,000 goal for Bowlability 2021 seeks to build on the success of 2019 and 2020.
BrightStone depends heavily on bowling team registrations and fundraising, as well as supporting sponsors in order to reach its goal.
