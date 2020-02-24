Brookdale Senior Living is laying off nearly 10 percent of its corporate workforce, according to a notice filed with state regulators.
The Brentwood-based senior living giant is getting rid of 58 intake and document tracking positions within its health care services division at its Brentwood headquarters, effective April 20. Company leaders are attributing the move to a realignment of operations within its home health and hospice group. The move comes after Brookdale tapped former Alive Hospice CEO Anna-Gene O’Neal to run its hospice division.
In a statement, Brookdale emailed the Nashville Business Journal:
This change comes as Brookdale continues efforts to increase quality care and improve our operational performance. The changes impact associates who deal with intake and document tracking in the Brookdale Healthcare Services division. Associates affected by these changes will continue working during the transition time and we expect that some will be able to move into other positions at Brookdale that match their skills and experience. We offer a sincere thank you to the associates impacted by this change and encourage them to apply for other positions. We anticipate the creation of new positions on some teams as we reallocate resources and continue to maintain a large presence in Brentwood, the home of our corporate office.
With these changes, our goal is to empower the Brookdale Healthcare Services agencies to achieve operational excellence for these functions. Brookdale Healthcare Services has recently enhanced its leadership team to gain greater clinical, financial and operational expertise in the health care arena. We are evaluating our cost structure and labor utilization. As such, we will be adjusting our operations accordingly to match these goals. All of our adjustments will be done with the overall goal in mind of improving our quality of care outcomes, which will in turn improve our business prospects.
The letter to state regulators says the planned layoffs will affect Brookdale's office at 7100 Commerce Way on the northern edge of Cool Springs. The company's headquarters is located at 111 Westwood Place in Maryland Farms. Brookdale representatives did not respond to the Post’s inquiry prior to publication.
Home health and hospice is part of Brookdale's health care services segment, one of five the company has. In 2019, that group posted operating profits of $25 million on revenues of $447 million. Those numbers constituted 2.9 percent and 11 percent, respectively, of Brookdale's total.
Shares of Brookdale (Ticker: BKD) were down 5 percent midday Monday to $7.50 amid broader market weakness based on coronavirus fears. The stock jumped 20 percent last week in response to the company posting favorable revenue and profit numbers in the fourth quarter.
