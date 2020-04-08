Brookdale Senior Living has launched a drive to hire 4,500 care providers and operations workers as it adjusts to life with COVID-19.
Officials with Brentwood-based Brookdale, which runs more than 740 senior living communities in 45 states, say they are looking for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants as well as housekeepers and dining and maintenance workers. Also on their wish list are people to work as room service attendants, new roles created to promote social distancing at meals.
“While these positions may initially be seen as a temporary solution by individuals, our hope is that these new associates will find purpose and meaning in a career with Brookdale, and awareness that this is a great opportunity to be a part of something bigger than themselves,” said Lucy Leeming, Brookdale’s senior vice president of talent management. “We are passionate about serving our residents and their families in a unique intersection of hospitality, wellness, and health care.”
Brookdale finished 2019 with about 38,400 full-time and roughly 20,000 part-time employees. The company joins Tractor Supply as the second big local name this week to say it is hiring thousands. Dollar General executives last month announced they plan to hire no fewer than 50,000 people in the coming months, most to part-time roles.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.