Cindy Baier, president and chief executive officer of Brookdale Senior Living, has joined the New York Stock Exchange Board Advisory Council.
Baier (pictured) will serve a two-year term on the council, which formed in 2019 and is comprised of CEOs from various international brands. The council addresses a lack of diversity on corporate boards, having amassed a database of more than 120 board candidates.
"I'm honored to have been asked to join the Council and help boardrooms across the country become more diverse," Baier said. "I strongly believe that diverse boards lead to more collaborative working environments and ultimately better run companies."
Baier was recently named to WomenInc. Magazine's 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors list.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
