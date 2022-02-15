Brookdale Senior Living Inc. announced results both for the most recent quarter and for 2021, with a loss of $81.7 million in revenue for Q4.
According to release, the Brentwood-based senior housing company posted quarterly revenue of $643.87 million.
For 2021, Brookdale reported a loss of $99.3 million, or 54 cents per share, and revenue of $2.76 billion.
Brookdale saw a quarterly loss of 44 cents per share compared to the Zacks Equity Research consensus estimate of a loss of 40 cents per share. The figure compares to a loss of 17 cents per share for the same period in 2020. The figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.
Fourth quarter revenue per available unit increased approximately 4 percent compared to the mark of Q4 2020.
"In 2021, we proved that we could drive a strong recovery while in the second year of the pandemic," Cindy Baier, Brookdale president and CEO, said in the release. "We delivered 10 months of sequential weighted average occupancy growth and maintained rate growth and discipline. We executed several significant transactions during the year to strengthen our liquidity position. For 2022, we ... are well positioned for accelerated growth."
At mid-day, Brookdale shares (Ticker: BKD) stood at $6.32, up 17.44 percent on heavy trading. The share value has increased 4.5 percent since 2022’s start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.