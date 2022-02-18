Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree turned himself in on a misdemeanor assault charge Friday, The Tennessean reported.
Dupree was allegedly involved in an altercation at Walgreens on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard in early January, an event that resulted in injuries to a store employee.
According to the newspaper, Dupree reporting for book at the Davidson County courthouse Friday morning and was released soon after. He has a court date scheduled.
Dupree, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, signed an $82.5 million contract with the Titans last offseason. He was part of a dramatically improved pass rush for the Titans in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.