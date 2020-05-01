The Williamson County Public Library will be bringing back its takeout service known as Library2Go at the main location in Franklin and at its branches from May 4-12.
The service will allow patrons to call the library and request up to 10 items that staff will check out for them and have ready for pickup. Library2Go was briefly used in March after the library branches had to close in response to state and local mandates regarding the COVID-19 outbreak. Further restrictions shut down the takeout service as well.
The steps below detail the process at the main library in Franklin. Other branches will be tweaking the procedure to work within their different facilities.
Here's how to use the WCPL’s Library2Go service*:
1. Call 615-595-1277 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to request up to 10 items per family or to pick up your item(s) currently being held on the hold shelf**.
2. Staff will find the items and check them out to you.
3. Staff will call you to let you know when your items are ready for pickup and to come to the main branch in Franklin from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m., Monday to Saturday.
4. Upon your arrival in the parking lot, you call us to let us know when you are here to pick up your items.
5. Staff will instruct you to come to the front door where your items will be on the “Library 2 Go Pick Up” table in a bag with your name on it.
6. Once the inside doors close behind the staff member, you may retrieve your items.
7. Return items go in the outside return book drop.
*Your library account must be in good standing with not more than $3 in fines and no overdue items.
**Items on hold prior to the "safer at home" initiative are still on hold and may be picked up.
For your own safety, the WCPL recommends wearing gloves when picking up your items. This service is "use at your own risk." Library staff wipe down the book covers when received and wear gloves as materials are handled, but there is no method for cleaning pages.
