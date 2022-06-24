Republican state House candidate Gino Bulso released an internal poll Thursday showing himself ahead in the race for District 61's GOP nomination.
Bulso's campaign shared internal results from polling firm Cygnal released the results of a poll gauging the race, conducted from June 16-21, in a release.
It reportedly shows Bulso, a local lawyer who ran in the GOP primary in 2018, with a margin ahead of Republican primary opponent Bob Ravener in the state house race for District 61 in Williamson County.
Both Bulso and Ravener are competing for the state House seat that Rep. Brandon Ogles will be stepping away from when his term expires.
The winner of the Republican primary is considered to be the clear frontrunner for the GOP-heavy district in November's general election.
Internal polling from Bulso's campaign reportedly shows that he currently has a leg up in the race 46.3% to 17%, with 36.8% of the vote still undecided. The poll surveyed 286 likely Republican primary voters and has a margin of error of 5.72%.
“We are thrilled that our message of fiscal responsibility and traditional family values has resonated so well with the voters," Bulso said on his internal polling results. "We still have much work to do, but many voters have already figured out who the true conservative is in this race.
"The results of Cygnal’s poll are encouraging and will fuel our efforts to work even harder to gain the trust of the voters in District 61.”
Early voting in the race begins in just three weeks, on July 15.
Election day is August 4.
This story has been adjusted for clarity.
