Republican state House candidate Gino Bulso released a poll Thursday showing himself in the driver's seat for the job.
Bulso's campaign shared that political polling firm Cygnal released the results of a poll gauging the race, conducted from June 16-21, in a release.
It reportedly shows Bulso, a local lawyer who ran in the GOP primary in 2018, with a wide margin ahead of Republican primary opponent Bob Ravener in the state house race for District 61 in Williamson County.
Both Bulso and Ravener are competing for the state House seat that Rep. Brandon Ogles will be stepping away from when his term expires.
The winner of the Republican primary is considered to be the clear frontrunner for the GOP-heavy district in November's general election.
Polling reportedly shows that Bulso currently leads the race 46.3% to 17%, with 36.8% of the vote still undecided. The poll surveyed 286 likely Republican primary voters and has a margin of error of 5.72%.
“We are thrilled that our message of fiscal responsibility and traditional family values has resonated so well with the voters," Bulso said on the polling results. "We still have much work to do, but many voters have already figured out who the true conservative is in this race.
"The results of Cygnal’s poll are encouraging and will fuel our efforts to work even harder to gain the trust of the voters in District 61.”
Early voting in the race begins in just three weeks, on July 15.
Election day is August 4.
