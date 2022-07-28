Mike Vrabel knew it was coming.
As did everyone else. It’s the offseason story that simply wouldn't go away.
It took just 28 seconds for the Tennessee Titans head coach to be asked about rookie receiver Treylon Burks, who has been the team’s most talked about player since the draft in April.
“He's made good progress and he's put together a couple of good days here with the rookies and some of the injured guys,” Vrabel said. “Hopefully he can build on that as we get back out there tomorrow with everybody.”
Burks rubbed many the wrong way after being pulled from two practices during rookie minicamp during OTAs and was a limited participant in on-field drills during OTAs. It was assumed that the 6-foot-2, 220-pound wideout was simply out of shape. After all, his former college head coach had already called him out for that during his time at Arkansas.
However, Titans wide receivers coach Rob Moore came to the rookie’s defense, disclosing in early June that asthma was the reason that Burks appeared to be struggling, using an inhaler between plays and needing his shoulders iced on the sidelines.
But the Titans have remained steadfast that Burks’ asthma issues did not take them by surprise, pointing to his candor with the team’s front office about the conditioning deficiencies during the pre-draft interview process.
“Treylon was pretty transparent with us when we brought him in here and talked to him,” said Titans GM Jon Robinson, who claimed Burks did a “nice job” on his pre-camp conditioning test. “He admitted that he had some stuff in college that he felt like he needed to be better at.
"I would say that he's attacked the time that he's been here and gotten himself ready to go out and perform. It certainly showed — the work that he's put in over the last two days — that he's been here early and that he's ready to roll.”
Burks joined the rest of the Titans rookies at training camp on Saturday. He reportedly slimmed down and worked on his conditioning during the month of off time between OTAs and camp.
Wednesday is the first scheduled practice open to the media, so it will be known fairly quickly what kind of shape Burks is in and if everyone can finally move on from AsthmaGate.
“He's put together two good days,” Vrabel continued. “I'm not going to predict who's going to be out there every day right now. I can't do that. I won't do that. We're focusing on just daily improvement with each and every player. We're excited to keep working with him, but that's going to be the same for everybody.”
