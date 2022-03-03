Two Nashville business owners are suing their insurance companies, alleging unpaid claims related to damage from the March 2020 tornado.
On Tuesday, K&L Properties Partnership sued Zurich American Insurance Company. On Monday, Bridal Suites Hotel sued Auto-Owners Insurance Company.
K&L Properties owned the building on Rosa Parks Boulevard from which an AutoZone operated. The building was razed after the tornado, and the owners are planning to construct two buildings on the site, one for a replacement AutoZone and an additional retail space.
The property owner alleges in the lawsuit that the insurance company has failed to pay more than $188,000 in business interruption claims tied to the loss of income from the site. The group said that “it has been unable to repair and/or replace much of the damage … as a result of the financial hardship unduly placed upon it” by the insurance company’s alleged failure to pay proper amounts required by the policy.
Representatives for both K&L Properties and Zurich declined to comment.
The owner of the Bridal Suites Hotel on Main Street in East Nashville also sued its insurer, Auto-Owners Insurance Company, over similar claims. The owner is asking for damages of at least $100,000, plus other awards and legal costs.
The building was damaged in the storm but was not demolished. Offering 21 short-term rental units advertised on Airbnb, the building was offered for sale for nearly $13 million a year ago.
Representatives for Auto-Owners Insurance Company could not immediately be reached for comment.
“Mr. Bubis suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost profits, a type of damage which his insurance policy covered at the time," Morgan & Morgan attorneys John Morgan and Alexandria Fisher said. "In light of Auto-Owners Insurance Company’s refusal to fully pay Mr. Bubis for his loss, we have filed suit on behalf of Mr. Bubis to get our client the coverage he paid for. We are looking forward to forcing Auto-Owners to honor their commitments and achieving justice for our client.”
