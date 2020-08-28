The Brentwood-based laboratory information management company ApolloLIMS is helping dozens of labs across the U.S. reconfigure their workflows to accommodate COVID-19 testing.
ApolloLIMS sells information management software for lab testing facilities. The software helps labs keep track of samples, organize test results and share results with patients.
When the pandemic spread to the U.S., many labs were not set up to conduct the type of test used for coronavirus infections, which searches for the virus’ genetic material. A lab that focuses on blood or urine tests wouldn’t normally need to do that type of test.
However, as the need for coronavirus testing skyrocketed during the spring, many labs modified their existing systems to conduct COVID-19 tests. Apollo CEO Daniel Hart said many of his company’s current customers asked for help.
“They'll come to us and say we need to set up COVID testing in our laboratory,” he said. “We'll come in and say, given how you're operating today, let's take a look and understand how the workflow is going to unfold for you relative to COVID testing.”
The company helped its existing lab customers connect new machines to the software and redesign testing procedures to make them faster and more efficient. In August, Hart, along with an Apollo developer, visited a customer in North Carolina to help the lab save just a second or two off of steps in the workflow.
Some customers jumped from processing 1,000 samples a day in March to 20,000 samples per day in August. Hart said most labs simply can’t handle that kind of volume without a sophisticated information management system. With that many tests, an Excel spreadsheet just won’t cut it.
“Labs would really be dead in the water without an automated process,” he said. “We've already heard the news stories around turnaround times taking too long and laboratories struggling to keep up with the amount of testing that needs to be done. If we were trying to do all of this manually, it would be that much worse.”
The second half of 2019 was already a period of rapid growth for Apollo, which was previously known as Common Cents Systems. The company brought in a significant amount of new business. At the end of 2019, the company moved from Nashville into expanded offices in Maryland Farms.
Lead Capital Partners, a private equity firm that owns Apollo, recently brought in additional investment to fuel plans for growth, according to a press release from February, 2020.
The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the growth. Hart said the company is bringing on more staff and is on track to achieve 20% revenue growth this year.
However, the pandemic has not been a boon for the testing industry as a whole. The laboratory giants LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics, which dominate the testing industry, both reported a significant drop in revenue during the second quarter. That’s because the number of non-COVID tests have plummeted during the pandemic.
The vast majority of Apollo’s new revenue has come from existing customers converting to coronavirus testing labs. New customer growth is slower compared to last year, but Hart believes that the pandemic will make information management systems essential for all labs in the future.
“We still are generating a ton of inbound leads each month,” Hart said. “I really think we're going to have a strong second half of the year as it relates to new business.”
