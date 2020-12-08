The Williamson County based restaurant group A. Marshall Hospitality will provide meals to families in need during the holiday season.
The company is partnering with local nonprofits, including the Boys and Girls Club, Graceworks Ministries and One Generation Away, to identify families in need. The restaurant group is asking customers to donate $40 to purchase a meal for those families or contribute $20 for part of a meal.
“We are excited to involve the community and our team in this charitable campaign, which we plan to make an annual tradition for the company,” said Sally Flinck, director of marketing for A. Marshall Hospitality. “This has been a financially challenging year for many Middle and East Tennessee families, and our goal is to bring some joy to them and alleviate food insecurity during Christmastime.”
Flinck said that every family that is identified will receive a meal, whether or not customers pay for it. The company is calling the program AMH Cares Family Tree.
Puckett’s and Deacon’s New South will prepare meals for families identified by the Boys and Girls Club. Scout’s Pub will work with One Generation Away and Americana Taphouse will work with Graceworks. The restaurants will deliver the meals to families during the week of Christmas.
Customers can donate a meal at Puckett’s locations through Dec. 20, and can donate at Scout’s Pub, Americana Taphouse and Deacon’s New South through Dec. 16.
