The Memphis bank formerly known as First Tennessee will now be known as First Horizon Bank.
First Horizon, which has 10 locations in Williamson County, announced the name change in June and made the switch official on Oct. 25.
In a press release, the company described the rebranding as a way to unify its various brands. The company was previously had several brands including, First Tennessee Bank, Capital Bank, FTP Advisors and FTN Financial.
Now, all of those companies will be known as First Horizon.
While the company’s name is changing, customer shouldn’t have to change anything themselves. Account numbers, routing numbers, auto-payments, checks, credit cards, debit cards and bank phone numbers will remain the same.
The company’s old website will redirected to a rebranded site, and the bank’s app will be updated.
