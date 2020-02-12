The number of active residential real estate listings in Williamson County declined while home prices rose over the last year, mirroring a nationwide trend.
The number of active listings in Williamson County fell nearly 12% between January 2019 and January 2020. Realtor.com recently reported that the nation’s housing supply was at its lowest point since the website began collecting data in 2012, declining more than 13% over the last year.
In a press release, Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale said the tight inventory could make the housing market more competitive and push up prices across the U.S.
“Homebuyers took advantage of low mortgage rates and stable listing prices to drive sales higher at the end of 2019, further depleting the already limited inventory of homes for sale,” she said, according to a release. “This is a challenging sign for the large numbers of Millennial and Gen Z buyers coming into the housing market this homebuying season as it implies the potential for rising prices and fast-selling homes.”
In Williamson County, the median residential home price increased by about 4.7% over the last year, hitting $518,032 in January.
The first month of 2020 also saw far more real estate closings than the same period in recent years. The Williamson County Association of Realtors reported that there were 321 real estate closings in January, compared to 273 in January 2019 and 302 the year before that.
Brentwood and Arrington had the highest median home prices in the county during January, hitting $765,000 and $789,000 respectively. Spring Hill and Fairview were the most affordable communities, with median home prices of $379,900 and $299,900 respectively.
According to Realtor.com housing inventory across the whole Nashville region, which includes Nashville, Williamson County and Murfreesboro, has drooped even more dramatically. The website reported a nearly 21% decline in inventory for the Nashville metro area and a 3.9% increase in home prices over the last year.
