An insurance company based in Alabama plans on closing offices in Williamson County and several other states over the next few years. Those workers will continue to work remotely.
About 20% of employees were working remotely for Protective Life Corporation, which has an office in Brentwood, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the company expects to double that.
Nearly all of the company’s employees started working remotely earlier this year. According to a press release, workers have been performing well and many prefer workin from home.
“As we look to the future with a focus on growth and scale, we know there are benefits to expanding our virtual workforce, and throughout the pandemic, we have learned our employees can succeed in the virtual environment,” CEO Rich Bielen said in a statement.
The transition to remote work will take place over several years.
