Several soup options are making their way on to the I Love Juice Bar menus just in time for the fall and winter seasons.
According to a press release from the company, organic chickpea lentil, garden vegetable and fire roasted vegetable soups will be available starting this week at the brand’s 32 national locations, including those in Franklin, Brentwood and Spring Hill.
Rachel Layton, managing partner of I Love Juice Bar, said that the stores are excited to put healthy soups back on the menu to accompany the brand’s signature fresh juices, smoothies and bowls.
“Juice Bar’s soups have always been something our guests look forward to each year during the cooler months, and we’re thrilled to be bringing them back and introducing new, delicious flavors,” Layton said. “This gives our guests yet another nutritious option to enjoy for a light lunch or to take home for dinner.”
Local I Love Juice Bar locations are in Franklin at 232 Fifth Ave. N. and 5040 Carothers Pkwy. Ste. 105; in Brentwood at 128 Pewitt Drive; and in Spring Hill at 412 McLemore Ave.
Vui Hunt, who founded I Love Juice Bar in 2013 with her husband, John, said that the soup menu is designed to be approachable for all guests, with healthy and nutritious ingredients they can feel good about eating.
“Our goal is to guide our guests toward a healthy lifestyle that is based on fruits and veggies,” Hunt said. “In our busy lives, we tend to go for whatever is easiest, which can often lead to unhealthy eating. By adding soups to our menu, we’re giving our guests a quick and easy option that they know will complement their diet and provide the energy and nourishment they need.”
In keeping with the brand’s all-vegan menu, the soup offerings will be dairy- and meat-free. Three-bean chili and vegetarian chili will also be added to the menu in the coming weeks. Hot soup will be available in-store daily on a rotating flavor schedule.
The Middle Tennessee I Love Juice Bar’s locations have recently launched partnerships with DoorDash, so guests can have any menu item conveniently delivered to their doors. In addition to its soups, juices, smoothies and bowls, I Love Juice Bar carries healthy snacks and light treats like Health Bomz, fruit cups and more.
In addition to Tennessee, I love Juice Bars are located in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia.
Click hereto learn more about I Love Juice Bar or to see a menu.
