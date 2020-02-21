The insurance company BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee plans to open eight primary care centers in Tennessee, including one in Brentwood.
The press release doesn't name the specific location in Brentwood.
The primary care centers will be a joint venture with the health care company Keralty and are expected to open in the fall of 2020. The medical centers will exclusively serve BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee members, including Medicare and BlueCare members, as well as self pay patients.
The company partnering with BlueCross BlueShield Tennessee already operates primary care medical centers with other Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in Florida, Texas, New Jersey and Connecticut.
The medical centers will offer primary care, preventative care, urgent care and chronic disease management.
According to a BlueCross BlueShield press release, the centers are designed to make care more affordable and more convenient, offering same-day appointments, extended hours and digital tools to connect with medical staff.
There will be four locations in Middle Tennessee: Brentwood, East Nashville, Murfreesboro and South Nashville. There will also be four new center near Memphis.
