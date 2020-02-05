Bank of America analysts have upgraded shares of Tractor Supply following the retailer’s mixed fourth-quarter earnings report, saying the Brentwood-based company continues to gain the upper hand on smaller regional rivals.
The BofA team on Monday changed their rating of Tractor Supply to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’ and see the stock climbing to $120. Midday Tuesday, the shares (Ticker: TSCO) were changing hands at $94.22; their 52-week high is $114 and change.
This story first appeared on our partner publication the Nashville Post.
