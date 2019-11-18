The Brentwood addiction treatment company Spero health has opened two more clinics in Tennessee.
Later this month, new clinics will open in Memphis and Cookeville. The company, based in Maryland Farms, opened its first Tennessee clinic in Smyrna in April.
By the end of the month Spero will have a total of seven clinics in Tennessee in Memphis, Dyersburg, Jackson, Dickson, Smyrna, Cookeville and Chatanooga.
Spero started with 20 outpatient clinics, and it now operates 32 clinics in four states.
Last year, more than 1,800 people in Tennessee died from drug overdoses. A huge chunk of those overdoses were related to opioids. In 2014, there were just over 1,200 overdose deaths in Tennessee.
