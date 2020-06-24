A behavioral health group in Brentwood has acquired a network of treatment centers focusing on addiction and mental health.
Brentwood-based Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare operates facilities that offer treatment of eating disorders, psychiatric conditions, drug addiction and technology addiction. The group was formed in 2015. Odyssey operates 21 behavioral health locations with a total of 358 beds.
Odyssey recently acquired Clearview Treatment Programs, based in Venice, California. Clearview provides treatment for addiction and mental health conditions. The company has four locations around Los Angeles.
"We are excited to add Clearview to the Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare network,” Odyssey CEO Scott Kardenetz said, according to a press release. “The acquisition of the Clearview Treatment Programs on the West Coast allows us to move forward with our goals to expand superior clinical services and offer clients specialized treatment with an additional premier behavioral healthcare facility.”
Earlier this year, Odyssey opened a new treatment center in Leyden, Massachusetts focusing on treatment for internet and video gaming addiction.
In February, the company hired a former Acadia Healthcare group president to be Odyssey’s COO and brought another Acadia executive on to the board of directors.
