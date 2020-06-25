The Brentwood health care company Premise Health has opened a new medical clinic for the Minnesota-based food company Hormel Foods.
Premise Health operates medical clinics for large companies that provide health care directly to their employees. Clinics are often located at or near workplaces to make it more convenient for employees.
The new clinic in Austin, Minn., will be located near Hormel’s global headquarters and a flagship production facility. The new health center will serve Hormel employees and their families, about 4,700 people in total.
The health center will provide access to primary care, physical therapy, lab services and some pharmacy services.
In February, Premise opened a health center for Dot Foods in Mount Sterling, Illinois serving about 5,000 employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.