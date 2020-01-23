The Brentwood-based health care IT firm HCTec has opened a new service center in Brentwood and expects to add about 20 new jobs.
The expansion will support a new contract with a health system associated with the University of Illinois at Chicago.
The new service center opened in December and is located in the HCTec headquarters in Brentwood.
The company already has two service centers in Hohenwald, Tennessee and Atlanta Georgia. Employees at the service center help hospitals manage electronic health care records.
“With (electronic health record) adoption nearing 100% among hospitals and physicians’ offices, the role of the Support Desk is mission-critical in ways it has never been before,” HCTec Chief Information Officer Rob Dreussi said, according to a press release.
HCTec expanded the service center in Hohenwald last fall. The company said it would invest $500,000 and create 100 jobs in Lewis County. The company received $123,000 in state grants to help train new employees. The new service center in Brentwood isn’t connected to any state grants.
The company expects to continue expanding all three of its service centers in 2020.
HCTec helps hospitals manage operating costs, improve quality and optimize their labor forces with health IT staffing, project-based consulting and application-managed services support.
