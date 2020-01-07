A Brentwood company that provides tech related legal services has acquired a company that helps organizations with the discovery process.
Brentwood-based Legility purchased Inventus, which has its main offices in London and Chicago. The companies aren’t disclosing the financial terms of the deal.
Legility provides clients with access to attorneys, tech assistance in the discovery process, data analysis and business consulting. Inventus focuses specifically on reducing the costs and risks associated with the discovery process.
The new company will do business under the Legility brand, and Legility CEO Barry Dark will serve as the combined companies’ CEO. According to a press release, Inventus CEO Paul Mankoo will still be a member of the executive team.
The company will maintain its headquarters in Brentwood, but will still have significant offices in Chicago and London. The companies to combine operations in early 2020.
Combined, the companies have more than 500 employees across 20 international offices, 8 international data centers, and a talent pool of more than 1,000 flexible legal talent staff, to support organizations all over the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.